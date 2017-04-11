Goochland County set to kick off Hunger Awareness Week

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland Free Clinic & Family Services and multiple Goochland churches are set to launch a community-wide food drive in part of Hunger Awareness Week.

This will run from Sunday, April 16 through Saturday, April 22, 2017.

The week will help the Western Goochland area residents who live more than 10 miles from a supermarket or large grocery store if living in a rural area.

Western Goochland is considered by The Federation of Virginia Food Banks as a “food desert” and Sally Graham, Executive Director of Goochland Free Clinic & Family Services, sees the residents of this area as a top priority.

“The Goochland food pantries are on the frontlines fighting hunger in Goochland,” Graham said. “We rely on the community to fill the food pantry shelves for the families who struggle with hunger every day. And every spring, the community continues to be amazing in its support and its commitment to help their neighbors in need.”

Churches participating include:

Goochland Free Clinic & Family Services

Harvest Food Pantry at Victory Christian Church

Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Neighbors Food Pantry at St. Matthews UMC

Perkins Baptist Church Food Pantry

There will be collection boxes at key locations throughout the county including Essex Bank, EZ Ship, and Goochland Family YMCA.

Requested items to donate include:

Canned Foods:

Canned meat: pork, chicken, beef, tuna

Beans

Vegetables

Fruits and fruit cocktail

Soup

Peanut Butter

Dry Goods and Cooking Staples:

Spaghetti and Pasta

Beans

Rice

Flour

Baking mix

Cereal and Oatmeal

Toilet Paper

All ages can participate as a family, neighborhood, business or as a church, with church and neighborhood leaders urged to participate.

