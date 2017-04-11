Espresso A Go Go holds fundraiser for Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Espresso A Go Go held a fundraiser Tuesday morning for the Richmond SPCA.

All proceeds from coffee and pastry sales went to the organization.

The coffee truck’s owner, Margaret Doyle, wanted to help after seeing one of the adopted dogs.

Diamond is a dog who came to the Richmond SPCA from Kuwait City. She is paralyzed from the waist down and in need of a wheelchair.

“We made an amazing rescue with this wonderful little dog diamond from Kuwait, and it really inspired Margaret to help us raise the money for her care,” said Richmond SPCA CEO Robin Starr.

When Doyle heard about Diamond’s story, she wanted to raise money to help.

“It was a beautiful story, a beautiful rescue story, and that just got me, just got me ready to help out as much as I can,” Doyle said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.