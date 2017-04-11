Crews investigating house fire in Richmond’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Richmond are investigating a house fire in the city’s east end.

Crews were called to a home located at 1913 N. 23rd Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found moderate smoke in the area and located fire on two sides of the home.

The incident was marked under control at roughly 8:35 p.m. There are no reported injuries at this time.

8News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.