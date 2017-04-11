Chesterfield County Police search for armed robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a person at gunpoint in Chesterfield County Monday night.

Authorities said the armed robbery occurred roughly at 9:30 p.m. on the street in the 6900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to police, the victim was walking down the street when they were approached by the suspect with a gun.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect fled on foot running northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing all black and a black bandana.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

