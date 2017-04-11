5-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Myrtle Beach resort pool

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A 5-year-old Ohio girl has died 11 days after she was pulled from a South Carolina swimming pool.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported that Lierra Stevenson of Cleveland died Saturday. The girl had been pulled from a pool at the North Beach Plantation in North Myrtle Beach on March 28.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said bystanders were performing CPR on the girl when North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue arrived. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.