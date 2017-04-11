2 injured after RV runs off I-95 in Prince George Co.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were injured — one of them critically — after an RV pulling a car ran off of I-95 into a small body of water in Prince George County Tuesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at roughly 1:20 p.m. at mile marker 46 near the split with I-295. According to Virginia State Police, the RV ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail before continuing down an embankment and into the water.

You can see when the RV swerved off the road it landed upside down in water. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/PLK09uJpAr — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 11, 2017

Virginia State Police say a husband and wife were inside the RV. Both are expected to be Ok. A tire blew out causing them to swerve off 95 pic.twitter.com/IGSnG2sw4r — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 11, 2017

One person was flown to VCU Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. Another person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Virginia State Police are on scene of a single vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 95 NB at the 46mm(295 spilt). The crash occurred around 1:19 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the right front tire of the RV blew out, causing the RV to run off the road right and strike the guardrail, riding it approximately 100 feet before going into the water.

Motorists should expect delays for the next several hours as cleanup efforts continue.

Traffic is crawling on 95 S just before 295N. An RV swerved off the road @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/XPrXiURcsF — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 11, 2017

They are hoisting up the RV now. I'm told it was a group of motorists who pulled up to the accident and helped rescue the passenger out. pic.twitter.com/PuO341NAYw — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 11, 2017

The crash remains under investigation.

