1 critically wounded in East End Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital tonight following a shooting in Richmond’s East End.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Rogers Street shortly before 9 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

