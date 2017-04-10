Virginia Tech remembers shooting in archive collection

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia Tech is hosting a series of events to commemorate the shootings of April 16, 2007 when a gunman opened fire on campus, killing 32 people and wounding 17 others.

After the shooting, the university received thousands of condolences from colleges and universities across the world. Some of those items are now on display in the school’s latest archive collection. The exhibit is called “Sending You All Our Love.” It will be on display in the Squires Student Center until 7 [.m. on April 16, 2017.

Click here for a list of commemorative events at Va. Tech.

