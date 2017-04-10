Virginia Tech: Remembering April 16, 2007

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday is the tenth anniversary of the Virginia Tech mass shooting. It is a day many people will never forget, including broadcasters who reported the new developments as they unfolded.

8News Anchor Amy Lacey was in the studio when the news broke on April 16, 2007.

“Breaking news at Virginia Tech at this hour. One dead, more injured after a shooting on campus,” she reported as 8News at Noon started that day. “These are pictures in right now.”

The Virginia Tech shooting was the top story, but at that point no one knew just how grave the situation was.

8News spoke with student Julie Conner live by phone at Virginia Tech to get a better understanding of what was happening.

“Classes have been canceled today and tomorrow,” Conner said during the phone interview. “I think everyone’s extremely worried, and everyone’s stuck in their classrooms as of right now.”

Less than 20 minutes into what was supposed to be a half hour newscast, new images and new information came in that changed how the day would always be remembered.

“We are looking at video here in Richmond of all the police activity there,” Amy narrated, as police officers ran toward the shooting scenes at West Ambler Johnston Hall and Norris Hall. “What we’re learning from CNN, information into our newsroom, we have not independently confirmed this as of yet, we’re hearing as many as 20 people dead.”

8News began continuous coverage throughout the afternoon and evening, as the death toll climbed. In all, 32 people were killed and 17 were injured on campus that day. At the time, it was the largest mass shooting in United States history.

