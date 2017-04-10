VCU signs Athletic Director McLaughlin to contract extension

The following comes directly from VCU:

VCU’S MCLAUGHLIN AGREES TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin has agreed to a contract extension through 2024.

“Since he arrived in 2012, Ed has been a leader who has helped make VCU a place where our student-athletes live, learn and thrive on and off the field. He has tirelessly advanced our athletics and academic missions, highlighted by our student-athletes’ continued recognition on the A-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, high graduation rates, and service in the Richmond community and beyond,” said VCU President Dr. Michael Rao. “Ed has tirelessly worked to ensure that our athletic program remains in the national spotlight, and it is fitting that he was recognized by his fellow athletic directors with the Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year award. I am grateful for Ed’s exemplary service to VCU, and I look forward to continuing working alongside him to ensure that VCU continues to be a model program for student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

“I am humbled and thankful that VCU has faith in my leadership and what we have accomplished. I want to thank Dr. Rao and the Board of Visitors for caring so much about our student-athletes and investing in our ability to win. Working for a president that allows you to do your job is empowering and working with a staff that gives its best every day is inspiring. My family looks forward to many more years, many more championships and many more memories at VCU,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has served as VCU’s director of athletics since 2012 and oversaw the program’s transition to the Atlantic 10 Conference. During his tenure, VCU has won 14 A-10 Championships and sent 30 teams to the NCAA Tournament.

In addition, for the first time ever, VCU student-athletes have combined for a grade-point-average of better than 3.0 in a program-record four consecutive semesters. This past fall, nearly 65 percent of VCU student-athletes were named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, while 34 percent achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.