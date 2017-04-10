Richmond Fire crews battle house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at 3304 Tuxedo Boulevard.

Crews arrived at the house at 12:39 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Once inside, they discovered a furnace on fire.

No injuries were reported and fire is now marked under control.

An adult male, adult female and two juveniles are being assisted by the Red Cross

