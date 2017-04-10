Police seek suspect in Amelia County pharmacy robbery

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Amelia County are looking for a male suspect who broke into a local pharmacy early Monday morning.

According to the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect used a hammer to break the front door of the Amelia Pharmacy, located at 15412 Patrick Henry Hwy, at roughly 3:30 a.m. and stole multiple medications.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 21-35 years old who was last seen wearing a green coat, black hoodie and jeans. Video footage that has not been released was cable to capture photos of the suspect with his car, a 2004-2009 Toyota Prius.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the suspect or crime to call them at 804-561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200. Anyone with information that helps lead to an arrest may be able to get a cash reward, eligible callers can receive their award while staying anonymous.

