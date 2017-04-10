Police: Elderly man assaulted, robbed in yard of East End home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed an elderly man in the backyard of his East End home last week.

At roughly 11 p.m. last Monday, April 3, police say an elderly man in his 90s was in the backyard of his home in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street when he was approached by an unknown suspect who grabbed him and pushed him to the ground. The suspect then went through the victim’s pockets and took his billfold, which contained cash and a credit card, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-6 black male with a dark complexion, short dark hair and a stocky build who appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information related to a robbery which occurred in the East End early last week. Police say the suspect may go by the name of “Mike” and is possibly staying in the Fairfield area.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Gaetano Drago at (804) 646-3395 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

