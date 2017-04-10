Person suffers serious injuries after being dragged under tractor in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was dragged and trapped under a tractor early Monday afternoon, according to Chesterfield Fire.

The incident happened on the 700 block of Old Bermuda Hundred Road.

The person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

It still unclear what caused the incident.

