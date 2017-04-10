Mayor Levar Stoney reflects on first 100 days in office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney sat down with 8News and talked about the accomplishments and struggles he faced during his first 100 days in office and what’s to come.

Stoney said he wants to win every day and week for the City of Richmond.

Stoney will let you know that he does not govern behind a desk; his style is being out and about in the city. He is still enthusiastic about being mayor but admits that running the city is much different than campaigning for the job.

“Governing is a little bit more stressful, just as fun, but you have to embrace all of it,” Stoney said. “Things don’t move as quickly or as swiftly as I’d like them to, but I think day by day we’re changing the culture over there at City Hall, and that’s not something that’s going to happen overnight.”

One of the Mayor’s first challenges was dealing with a January winter blast.

“Right at the outset I think we kind of set the tone,” Stoney said. “When we had that first snow storm we were actually able to at least tend to 85 percent of our streets in the first 24 hours, when it’s normally a 48-hour shift and that’s a big change.”

Providing Richmond children with a quality education is one of Mayor Stoney’s main goals.

“Public education in the City of Richmond is a team sport, it can’t be done alone,” Stoney said. “The Mayor can’t do it by himself, City Council can’t do it by themselves and the school board can’t do it by themselves.”

Pulling Richmond out of poverty is also close to the mayor’s heart.

“We’re going to throw everything we have at this situation,” Stoney said. “26 percent of our residents are on the poverty line. So everything we do in the city of Richmond has to be about community wealth building.”

Eradicating crime and violence are issues that Stoney are more than passionate about.

“When the Chief calls and informs me that we had a homicide in the city, it’s the hardest part of my job because I have to call that parent and provide my condolences on behalf of the city,” Stoney said.

When it comes to doing away with public housing, Stoney said it would take a great deal of support from the private sector but he doesn’t except the federal government to help in that arena.

A great deal of Richmond’s violence takes place in and around the city’s public housing.

Stoney said maybe the city should explore what other cities in the country have done, although it’s drastic.

“I think the removal of public housing would be a plus for the city of Richmond, but it has to be done right and it’s also an expensive venture as well,” Stoney said. “Here’s the thing, the public housing in this city was intentional. The removal of public housing would take a lot of people.”

Stoney said he and members of the General Assembly do not see eye to eye on gun control.

Stoney believes getting illegal guns off the streets is just one way to cut back on crime.

“That’s why I’ve been such a supporter and proponent of one gun a month that Gov. Doug Wilder proposed years and years ago,” Stoney said. “The fact that it was repealed, I think has hurt cities like Richmond that are experiencing such violent acts.”

Stoney said it’s way too easy in the state of Virginia to get a gun.

“Guns have unfortunately inundated some of our neighborhoods particularly neighborhoods that are experiencing deep poverty,” Stoney said. “Don’t you think one gun a month is enough for one year for one individual? I think so.”

Below is a list of Stoney’s accomplishments during his first 100 days in office:

Fix City Hall / Departmental performance:

Initiated a 100-Day performance review by the Performance Management Group to find out what works and what needs improvement in City Hall. Took swift action to change leadership of several departments.

Education Compact:

Unanimous adoption by School Board and Council to work toward multi-agency, intergovernmental compact to address needs of the whole child.

Community Engagement:

More than 100 public appearances, including schools, police and fire stations, community walks and meetings in every district.

Public Safety:

Police Department is establishing a public housing unit. Trained more than 450 residents in use of force training. Three new fire engines were commissioned.

Public Works:

Prioritized residential streets in addition to primary roads during January snow storm and plowed 80% of streets within 24 hours. More than 4,500 potholes filled since January.

Welcoming City:

Issued Mayoral Directive reaffirming policies of inclusion. Among them: police will not inquire about immigration status and will not enter into 287(g) agreements with federal Immigrations Customs Enforcement. Joined Welcoming America and list of Welcoming Cities. Signed Mayor’s Against LGBT Discrimination national pledge.

Economic Development:

Nearly 700 new jobs brought to Richmond, including fortune 500 company Owens & Minor, Inc. to downtown Richmond, and the expansion of TemperPack in South Richmond.

Regional Leadership:

The Mayor accepted the role as co-chairman of the Capital Region Collaborative and has met multiple times with leaders in Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield.

GRTC-Transit:

Took important steps to remaking our Transit network to connect city workers to where jobs are located – and to get residents to their jobs faster – without any fare or tax increase.

Budget:

A balanced $681 million budget that does not raise taxes, including a record $6.1 million increased investment for schools, plus $1.3 million for police, $1 million for fire and $500,000 for community wealth building. One-time surplus money dedicated to finishing emergency communications system, repairing an estimated 1,300 alleys and getting a head start on grass cutting.

Finance and Administration:

The 2016 CAFR to be completed by the end of April. City is on schedule to complete the 2017 CAFR on time. Successful visit to New York bond rating agencies to preserve current rating, which produced a positive report from Fitch Ratings to affirm City is on track for AAA rating.

Richmond Animal Care & Control:

Achieved an 89% save rate in 2016 and since January has already taken in and cared for 698 animals with a 92% save rate in 2017.

