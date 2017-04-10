Man taken to hospital after shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is taken to the hospital after a shooting in Richmond’s northside overnight.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Chamberlayne Avenue near Laburnum Avenue.

Police said the man is expected to OK.

No other details of the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.