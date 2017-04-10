Man admits to killing parents in Chesapeake; threatens to shoot aunt and uncle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man is in police custody after allegedly killing his parents and attempting to kill two other family members.

Chesapeake police say officers responded to a home on Chadswyck Road just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a call about an attempted homicide of a family member.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect’s aunt and uncle told police their nephew, 23-year-old Steve Julian, pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them.

Police say the uncle physically disarmed Julian and detained him until police arrived.

When officers took Julian into custody, they say he told them he shot and killed his parents inside of their home on Emberhill Lane.

Police spokesman Kahlil Pacheco says officers found his parents, Sally and Clark Julian, dead at the home.

Officers spent several hours overnight collecting evidence at the scene on Emberhill.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.