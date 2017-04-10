Major backups expected due to I-95 bridge fixes

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Drivers should expect major traffic delays on Interstate 95 as the Virginia Department of Transportation makes repairs to a bridge.

WTOP-FM reports that three areas of a crumbling bridge over Neabsco Creek, just south of Potomac Mills Mall in Virginia, need extensive repairs that will require two southbound lanes of the four-lane bridge to be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 1 and again from 10 p.m. Friday, May 5, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 8.

VDOT has released a map of potential alternative routes.

VDOT Senior Structural Bridge Engineer Brian Morrison says a hole opened up in the bridge deck last fall, prompting a temporary repair. This project will do more extensive repair on that area and other areas of the bridge.

