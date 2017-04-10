Louisa County police arrest man accused of stealing wire from electrical substation

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Teddy Eugene Speights Jr.

He’s accused of breaking into and vandalizing electrical substations including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s Elk Creek substation where he was arrested on April 6.

Speights is also suspected of vandalism at an electrical substation in Spotsylvania County.

Police said that further investigation showed that a section of the fence at the Elk Creek substation had been cut and portions of electrical wire had been cut and removed. Items taken from the substation were recovered by detectives a short distance away.

Speights is facing four felony charges.

