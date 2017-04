RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control needs new ‘likes’ on Facebook.

A generous donor has agreed to give $1 to RACC for every new like their Facebook page gets between Monday, April 10 and Sunday, April 16.

The donor will give up to $5,000. They’re asking for help in recognition of Animal Control Appreciation Week.

