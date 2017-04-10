Crews respond to commercial fire in Lakeside area of Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire crews are currently on the scene of a commercial fire in the Lakeside area of Henrico County.

The fire is located on the 3100 block of Northside Avenue.

A Henrico Fire spokesperson said the call for the fire came in as “vehicles on fire in the building.”

No other information on the incident has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

