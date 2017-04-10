Delta cancels more than 3,000 flights since Wednesday due to severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you plan to fly with Delta Airlines this week, you could see cancellations or delays.

Delta Airlines canceled thousands of flights and is still trying to get back on schedule after severe weather swept through Atlanta last week

This schedule disruption falls on one of the busiest travel weeks of the year including Spring Break

Last Wednesday, severe weather affected the airline’s hub in Atlanta where about 60 percent of its planes pass through each day.

Since then, the airline has canceled about 3,000 flights including 150 flights on Sunday.

Delta Airlines released a statement:

“…We know this is extremely frustrating for our customers and we apologize for that. Delta teams continue to work around the clock to fully reset our operation and keep customers informed.”

A travel waiver was extended through the weekend to help customers rebook their flights

According to Richmond International Airport’s website, there is one delayed departure and one arrival flight from Boston Monday morning.

