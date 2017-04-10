Colonial Heights man accused of kicking puppy to death

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Colonial Heights man is behind bars, accused of killing an 8-week-old puppy. Police say Noah Sokol kicked the puppy until it died. He has a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Colonial Heights Police said the investigation started March 26 when Sokol called police saying his house had been broken into. They responded and found no signs of a break-in, but they did spot blood on the back porch.

In the quiet Colonial Heights neighborhood, many are self-described animal lovers.

“We’re animal lovers period, feeding the birds, taking care of the raccoons, the opossums that pass through,” said Judy Taylor, who lives nearby.

So when neighbors hear what police say happened they are heartbroken.

“It’s appalling and unbelievable,” said Taylor.

Police say Sokol reported someone being inside of his home on March 26. Upstairs, he claimed to hear his puppy whimpering. Police officers responded.

“They determined that nobody had broken into the residence, and while they were investigating they noticed on the back porch appeared to be some blood and other body materials from an animal,” Captain William Anspach with the Colonial Heights Police Department told 8News.

The next day, animal control officers returned to the home where they learned the gory details of what had happened from Sokol himself. Police say it all started when the puppy wouldn’t use the bathroom.

“He kicked it, causing some injuries to its back legs, he took it back into his residence and while it was in the cage, he kept it in a small cage the dog began to whimper and still would not use it’s back legs so he took the dog back outside and began to kick the dog, in fact he kicked the dog so hard he kicked it up against a grill. At some point the dog began to seize and appeared to be deceased,” Captain Anspachsaid

“If I step on their tail I cry, I can’t stand to hurt them, and I just can’t imagine somebody doing something mean like that,” said Peggy Chapman, who also lives nearby.

8News did reach out to Sokol’s mother on Facebook for comment but did not hear back. Sokol is facing three charges: A felony for animal cruelty which caused death, a misdemeanor for filing a false police report and a misdemeanor for failure to properly dispose of a dead animal.

