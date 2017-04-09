Teen injured while hiking on McAfee’s Knob

CATAWBA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say emergency crews rescued a teenage hiker on McAfee’s Knob after he fell and suffered a head injury early Sunday.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said crews were dispatched about 7:40 a.m. Sunday and found the boy near the top of the trail.

Authorities say the teen told rescuers he slipped and fell on the trail, receiving a cut to his head. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Local media is reporting that the McAfee’s Knob parking area was shut down for about two hours during the rescue but reopened around 10 a.m.

