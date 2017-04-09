Richmond Police: 3 men found shot in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are reporting that three men were found shot Sunday afternoon in the area around Mosby Court.

Police received the call about a shooting at the intersection of Littlepage Street and Spotsylvania Street around 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found three men shot.

Police said that two of the injuries were considered non-life threatening, but the third man’s injuries were life-threatening.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

