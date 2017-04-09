REACHcycles gives kids with disabilities the chance to ride bikes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — REACHcycles, a local non-profit, teamed up with Dominon to give away specially made bicycles to kids with disabilities.

14 kids were given AmTrykes, three-wheeled bikes fitted to meet the needs of each child.

The bikes are designed to give them maximum mobility, which Dominion volunteers helped assemble.

8News spoke with James Howard, REACHcycles’ president.

“It’s just absolutely amazing. I mean, to just have that freedom and mobility back in your life,” Howard said. “To be told that you may never have a bike because of your disability, I know when I received one when I was a veteran, it just helped me make that step forward in my recovery process … it’s just an absolutely amazing benefit.”

VCU Student Therapists were also on hand to give free evaluations to other kids who would like an AmTryke.

And, if money is an issue, kids can be put on the REACHcycles wish list to get their own adapted bike.

