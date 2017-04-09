No. 16 Spiders lacrosse rebounds against Mercer, 12-9

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Spiders lacrosse didn’t get bogged down by their loss to Virginia, rebounding against Mercer to remain unbeaten in conference at 4-0 in SOCON play. Spiders’ freshman Tyler Shoults scored a hat trick in the win.

