Newport News man taken into custody after standoff at home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – Newport News police say a man has been taken into custody after a standoff with officers responding to a report of a domestic assault.

Authorities say they officers were called to a home on Lucas Creek Road shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police were told that an intoxicated male, armed with a handgun, had assaulted his wife, who was able to leave the residence. The couple’s three-year-old daughter was still inside the residence.

Police say attempts to contact the suspect went unanswered, resulting in a tactical standoff.

Authorities say 41-year-old William Matthew Carlton was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. without further incident.

Carlton was charged with assault on a family member, strangulation and brandishing a firearm.

