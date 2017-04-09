Henrico County police investigating after fatal motorcycle accident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead Sunday evening after a motorcycle accident on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico County.

Henrico County Police are investigating the crash which they say happened at about 6:18 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lakeside Avenue. This is very close to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

Police said the incident involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle and that the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Henrico County Crash Team are still investigating the crash. As a result, Lakeside Avenue is closed between Hilliard Road and Fairway Avenue.

Police said that the streets will most likely remain closed until after 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.