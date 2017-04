RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels (2-2) weren’t able to win their season opening series with the Hartford Yard Goats (2-2), giving up four runs in the third inning that proved the difference on Sunday.

The Squirrels host Altoona in a three-game series at The Diamond starting Monday night for the year’s first Bark in the Park night. First pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.