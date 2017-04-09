Fake surgeon pleads guilty to felony assault

DENVER (AP) — A Denver surgical assistant has acknowledged posing as a plastic surgeon and performing face-lifts, tummy tucks and other medical procedures with limited, if any, anesthesia.

The Denver Post reports 37-year-old Carlos Fernandez pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree felony assault, criminal impersonation and unauthorized practice of a physician.

Prosecutors say he claimed to be a licensed doctor since at least January 2015, performing procedures at the Hernandez Fernandez Clinic. He was charged with 126 counts involving 37 victims but struck a plea deal.

Fernandez must pay his victims about $175,000 in restitution before or when he is sentenced June 2.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.