Chesterfield Fire crews cleaning up apparent oil dump near Dutch Gap Boat Landing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire crews are working to clean up after what appears to be motor oil was dumped into the James River at Dutch Gap Boat Landing.

Fire officials said that they received a call about a sheen on the water in the area around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

They arrived shortly thereafter to find what appears to be motor oil about 30 yards off shore and about 150 yards down river.

Fire officials said that they have boats in the river working to contain the material as much as possible.

At this time the boat landing is shut down to outgoing vessels, although boats that were already on the water are being allowed to return.

The Coast Guard and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries have been notified.

Fire officials said that they believe that the oil was not the result of an accidental spill, but an intentional, illegal act.

The Fire Marshall is working with police and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to investigate the crime.

