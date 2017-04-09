2017 Bark and Brewfest held at Hardywood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hardywood and Bandit’s Adoption and Rescue of K-9s held the 2017 Bark and Brewfest Sunday in Richmond.

The event was a dog and family-friendly event that featured dog-centric vendors, photo booths, as well as a blessing of the animals.

And, of course, for the humans in the crowd, there was craft beer and even food trucks.

8News spoke with Bob Adams, a board member of Bark Banditz Adoption and Rescue of K-9s.

“It has been really heartwarming, we’ve had such an outpouring of support from the community,” Adams said. “Richmond is a dog city, and they’ve come out like fantastic to support Bark and all of our vendors we’ve got out here.”

All proceeds made from the event went to benefit Bark-RVA, a volunteer-based, nonprofit rescue serving the greater Richmond area.

