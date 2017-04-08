‘Walk Like MADD Training Session’ takes place in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The “Walk Like MADD Training Session” brought out members from across the country for their signature fundraising event.

The walk takes place across 90 cities to remember those lost due to impaired driving. One such event took place Saturday in Richmond.

It’s also meant to inspire others to commit to getting rid of drunk driving for good.

Today’s training covered best practices, fundraising and a celebration of what the walk achieves.

Chris Konschak, the program director for MADD Virginia spoke with 8News.

“People really just need to know if they’re drinking, they should plan ahead and instead of waiting until they’ve already been drinking, to try to make a decision, know up front that you’re drinking and that you’re going to have a different ride home than yourself,” Konschak said.

Funds raised at Walk Like MADD events stay in the community, helping participants take an active role in making their streets safer.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.