VA Chamber of Commerce builds roadmap for state business growth

PETERSBURG, VA (WRIC) — The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is building a roadmap for future business growth across the state.

The roadmap is being crafted for the state’s next governor by business owners from every corner of Virginia.

The Virgina Chamber of Commerce is on their Blueprint Virginia tour making stops across the Commonwealth.

Their goal is to talk to business and community leaders about their needs. Those needs will then be presented as an economic plan to Virginia’s next governor.

This week, the group stopped in Petersburg – their 7th of 70 stops across the state – to take note of what business leaders in the community need to thrive over the next decade and beyond.

Tuesday, State chamber leaders met Tri-Cities business leaders at the Hilton Garden Inn.

“Having access to a trained and talented workforce … is one of the biggest priorities, Executive Vice President of Corporate Government Affairs Ryan Dunn said. “We know that we are going to have a couple million jobs over the next 10 years that we are going to need to fill from either retiring workforce or those leaving the workforce.”

If you have ideas that you want to share with chamber leaders click here.

