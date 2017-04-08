WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Thursday’s storms did some significant damage, especially in the Washington D.C. area.

A ranger with the National Park Service recorded video from the steps of the Jefferson Memorial in which you can see a rotating storm forming a water spout as the storm topples many of the cherry trees on the banks of the Potomac.

“By the time I started recording, the wind was pretty much taking over this whole area of the parking lot,” Carlos de la Torre said.

Officials say the lot, roads and sidewalks were closed for a few hours Friday while the damage was cleaned up.

Thursday’s storms damage cherry trees in Washington D.C. View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.