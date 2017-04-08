Supporters attend Prevent Child Abuse Virginia fundraiser at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 100 supporters came out for a night of dinner, dancing and auctions at the Altria Theater Friday, all in support of a “Prevent Child Abuse Virginia” fundraiser.

The group’s executive director, Johanna Schuchert spoke with 8News about the event.

“All of us have a role to play in ensuring that children have safe and happy childhoods,” Schuchert said. “And this gives people an opportunity to help in very unique ways to do their part.”

Prevent Child Abuse Virginia says that educating parents, caregivers and the public can help eliminate child abuse and neglect.

