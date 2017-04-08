Sacramento couple sentenced for massage torture, murder

SACRAMENTO(AP) – A Sacramento couple who tied up and tortured a massage client for two days before killing him have been sentenced to life in prison.

The Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2nr4Smg ) says Jeremy McMahon got life without parole and his girlfriend, Michelle Okumura, was sentenced to 38 years to life on Friday.

Prosecutors say they killed 22-year-old Eric Jackson in October of 2013 after he visited Okumura for a massage. Authorities say it was revenge after Okumura claimed he’d made a sexual advance.

Prosecutors say Jackson was tied to the massage table with torn bed sheets, electrical cords and bungee cords, burned with a heated knife and finally shot when he tried to escape.

