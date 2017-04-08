RPD: 2 people shot dead at Midlothian Village in southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said that two people were shot and killed Saturday evening in Richmond’s southside.

The incident happened at the Midlothian Village Apartments located in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said they received a call about the shooting around 7:30 p.m. and upon arriving, found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

At this time, police are calling it a death investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

