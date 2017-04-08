Recall issued after dead bat found in salad sold at Walmart in Florida

FLORIDA (WFLA) – A recall has been issued for a prepackaged salad mix sold in Florida after a dead bat was found inside a bag sold at Walmart.

Fresh Express announced a precautionary recall of its 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

The mix was marketed in a clear container with production code G089B19 and the best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the package.

Two people discovered the dead bat in a package they had purchased in a Florida Walmart.

The salads were carried at the retailer’s stores across the Southeastern region of the United States.

After lab testing, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not determine whether the bat discovered in the salad had rabies.

Fresh Express says anyone who has purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume in. If you’ve already eaten the recalled salad and did not find suspicious material, you are not at risk and there is no need to contact health authorities.

A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.