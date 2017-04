HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Hanover County fifth graders just graduated from the DARE program.

The students from Elmont Elementary wrote about the importance of staying away from drugs and alcohol and making good choices.

You can see Captain Rickey Dandridge and Dare Officer Steven Newsome giving the students their certificates.

