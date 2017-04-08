Missing Chesterfield County man found, reunited with family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police report that a man who went missing Friday has been located and is back with his family.

Police said that Pedro Gonzalez, of the 9100 block of North Arch Village Court was last seen by his family when he left the residence on foot Friday. He was reported missing Saturday.

Gonzalez, who is 70-years-old, is described as a Hispanic male about 5’7” tall who weighs about 140 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a baseball hat, blue jeans, yellow boots and either a blue or red drawstring backpack.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.