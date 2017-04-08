Man rescued after being found underneath train in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was rescued after being stuck under a train on Diven Street and Terminal Boulevard, early Saturday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue says the call came in at 3:25 a.m. When units arrived on scene, they found an adult male with multiple traumatic injuries beneath a train and between the trails.

The man was extricated from beneath the train at 3:50 a.m. He received Advanced Life Support care and was transported by an augmented ALS crew, to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Residents living in the neighborhood behind the train tracks say they weren’t surprised to see the train stopped early Sunday morning because it takes the train a while to pass.

“I saw the train stopped. I said oh the train has stopped traffic again. Then, I saw blue lights on the other side of the box cars. Then, I heard sirens. It wasn’t too loud,” says resident Nathaniel Riggins.

Riggins has lived in the neighborhood since the 1970’s and is the Titustown Civic League Vice President. He saw a number of emergency vehicles and Port Authority set up flood lights at the scene before going back to sleep.

“I got about maybe nine, ten, nine or so folks that called wanting to know what’s going on in my neighborhood. I said I don’t know. I only know what I saw on TV,” Riggins says.

Norfolk emergency officials told 10 On Your Side that Norfolk Southern is investigating the incident. 10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk Southern and are waiting to hear back.

Riggins says he was confused as to how the man got under the train.

“I didn’t know how far down the track the engine was. The train goes by very slow. I said maybe they tried to jump through the train and try to get on this side. I’ve seen people do that,” he says.

Fire officials say 18 people were at the scene assisting to extricate the trapped man. Neighbors say they’re hoping the man has a speedy recovery.

“I’m so sorry to hear about this individual who got hit. I just pray and hope he’s okay and be able to tell his story,” Riggins said.

