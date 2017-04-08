Man charged with DWI with kids in the car, drug possession

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers responded to a call Friday morning about a man driving while intoxicated with children in his car.

When they arrived at the Wawa in the 3300 block of Creighton Road around 11:30 p.m., Henrico officers pulled William Allen of Chesterfield County and charged him with DWI.

Upon searching the car, they also found that he was in possession of heroin and cocaine.

As a result, he was also charged with two counts of child abuse, and two counts of possession of drugs.

