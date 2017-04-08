Inmate who claims innocence asks governor to spare his life

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for a death-row inmate convicted of hiring a man to kill his ex-girlfriend are urging Virginia’s governor to spare his life.

Lawyers for 38-year-old Ivan Teleguz filed a petition for clemency with Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Friday. The Ukrainian-born man is scheduled to be executed on April 25.

Prosecutors argued that Teleguz ordered the killing of Stephanie Sipe in Harrisonburg because he wanted to get out of paying child support.

Teleguz maintains that he is innocent. Since he was put on death row, two key prosecution witnesses have recanted.

Attorney Elizabeth Peiffer said in a statement that the McAuliffe should “protect the integrity of the ultimate sanction and grant clemency to ensure that Virginia does not execute an innocent man.”

