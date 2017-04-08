Former RPD officer convicted in teen’s shooting death to serve three months

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond police officer convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a teen will serve three months behind bars.

Former RPD offer David Cobb was sentenced in Chesterfield County Circuit on Wednesday.

Cobb was convicted of fatally shooting 18-year-old Patterson Brown at a Chesterfield car wash in 2015.

The jury had recommended three months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

