Former officer David Cobb cleared to travel out of state before sentencing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond police officer convicted of voluntary manslaughter will be able to travel out of state while he waits for his sentencing.

David Cobb’s attorney confirms the change in bond restrictions that will allow him to go to Georgia to visit family.

Cobb was convicted of fatally shooting 18-year-old Patterson Brown at a Chesterfield car wash in 2015.

He will be sentenced on May 24th.

The jury recommended three months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

