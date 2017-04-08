Forest Hill brush fire marked under control

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials have contained a small brush fire in Forest Hill Park on the city’s south side.

Officials said they got the call about the fire at about 8:10 p.m. and were able to get to the scene in about three minutes.

After initial crews had some trouble finding the fire, crews eventually found a small fire, less than a quarter of an acre in size.

As of 8:55 p.m., crews had marked the fire under control. Officials said that all units that had been dispatched to the scene are now back in service.

They also said that there is no immediate threat to people and no danger to homes in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

