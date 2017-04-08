Colonial Heights Police looking for bank robbery suspect

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed an area bank Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened Saturday morning when the unidentified suspect entered the Bank of America located in the 1900 block of the Boulevard around 11 a.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money.

The suspect did not display a weapon.

After obtaining cash, the suspect fled and was last seen getting into an older model maroon vehicle that police say may have been a Buick Regal.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his middle 20s to middle 30s who is between 5’8” and 5’10” tall and 170-190 pounds. Police said he has a light beard and a full mustache and an earring in his left ear.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black coat, dark shirt and possibly blue jeans.

If you have information on this crime, contact the Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or the Colonial Heights Police Department at 520-9300, option #7.

