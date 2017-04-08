Chesterfield Police looking for clothing store robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Cato store Saturday afternoon.

Police said that the incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the Wadsworth Drive location.

No people were injured during the robbery.

Police said that the man entered the store and pointed a paper bag with what was believed to be a weapon inside and demanded money.

The suspect fled the store on foot taking with him an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, standing about 5’10” tall with a skinny build. Police said he was wearing a green bandana on his head with brown sunglasses, a black jacket and blue pants and brown boots at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.